Angry S. Koreans Accuse Japan Of 'economic Invasion'

Fri 02nd August 2019

Angry South Korean demonstrators on Friday accused former colonial power Japan of "economic invasion" after Tokyo removed Seoul from a so-called white list of favoured export partners in a dispute over wartime forced labour

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Angry South Korean demonstrators on Friday accused former colonial power Japan of "economic invasion" after Tokyo removed Seoul from a so-called white list of favoured export partners in a dispute over wartime forced labour.

Protesters stood in front of the Japanese embassy building in central Seoul with signs reading "No Abe", referring to Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

"The Abe government distorts history and commits economic invasion!" they chanted, surrounded by police officers and reporters.

South Korea is the first country ever to be dropped from Tokyo's list of nations granted minimal constraints on exports of products, which analysts say could affect hundreds of key items imported to the South.

Friday's decision follows Tokyo's announcement in early July that it would place tough restrictions on exports of chemicals vital to Seoul's world-leading chip and smartphone industry.

"This is an economic invasion that attacks the vital point of our economy," said Park Seok-woon, president of the Korea Alliance for Progressive Movement.

Fighting it amounted to "South Korea's second independence movement" against Japan, he said.

The relationship between the two nations has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

A series of rulings since last year by South Korean courts ordering Japanese firms that used wartime forced labour to compensate victims -- an issue Tokyo says was settled by a 1965 treaty -- have further soured ties.

