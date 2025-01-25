Angry Slovaks Ratchet Up Protests Against PM Fico's Pro-Russia Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Tens of thousands of people protested across Slovakia Friday evening, as anger grows over nationalist Prime Minister Robert Fico's push for closer ties with Russia.
Some 40,000 to 60,000 people took to the streets of the capital, Bratislava, according to organisers, and in 20 other cities across the country, calling for Fico to resign.
The protests have been going on for weeks now, in an increasingly tense political climate, which has prompted Fico to accuse opponents of attempting a "coup d'etat".
A no-confidence motion against the Slovak government was abandoned this week after opposition lawmakers walked out of the parliament session.
But the struggle continues on the streets.
The "Peace for Ukraine" citizens collective has called for the rallies in defence of "democracy" and the country's EU membership.
Singer Katarina Malikova, 34, said she had turned out to stop the "disintegration of democracy" in Slovakia and abroad, pointing to the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
Fico had an intelligence report drawn up to corroborate his claims that the opposition was plotting a "Maidan", referring to 2014 mass protests in Kyiv that overthrew the pro-Kremlin leader.
He accused the opposition of being ready to "occupy the government in cooperation with foreign countries, in defiance of the results of the elections".
Fico also called a meeting of the National Security Council, where he spoke of a "grave" and "unprecedented" situation.
