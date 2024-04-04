'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Fed up with South Korea's government and seeing little hope in the opposition, Cho Young-moon says she'll cast a protest vote in next week's elections -- for a month-old party led by a disgraced politician facing jail.

Cho, a 48-year-old dentist, is one of a growing number of South Koreans indicating they plan to vote for former justice minister Cho Kuk's Rebuilding Korea party and its fiercely anti-government platform on April 10.

President Yoon Sook Yeol's approval ratings have been stuck in the low 30 percent range for months, driven by a litany of scandals and voter dissatisfaction with rising inflation, a lagging economy and an ongoing doctors' strike.

While Cho Kuk's party is offering few substantive policies of its own, recent polling data shows it neck-and-neck with the ruling party, and analysts say its appeal to voter anger could see it win enough seats to play kingmaker in the next parliament.

For Cho Kuk, however, the goal may be more simple -- revenge.

Once a rising political star, Cho Kuk was tipped to run for president before an academic admissions scandal in 2019 engulfed his family.

Leading the investigation was now-President Yoon.

Accused of forging documents to get his kids into university, Cho's wife spent more than three years in jail, his daughter was forced to renounce her medical license, and Cho himself is facing two years behind bars if the Supreme Court rejects his appeal.

Yoon's prosecution of the scandal propelled him onto the national stage, and he went on to win the 2022 presidential election despite never having held elective office before.

But two years later, Cho's story is now serving to amplify his anti-Yoon message among voters who polls show are increasingly disenchanted with both the president and his administration.

"I am going to make President Yoon first a lame duck, then a dead duck," Cho told AFP.