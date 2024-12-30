Open Menu

Anguish For South Korea Plane Crash Relatives Amid Grim Salvage

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Anguish for South Korea plane crash relatives amid grim salvage

Muan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Cries of anguish echoed through a lounge at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Monday as families waited for news of relatives killed in the weekend's Jeju Air plane crash.

The Boeing 737-800 from Thailand crashed Sunday while attempting an emergency belly landing, smashing into a wall and bursting into flames.

All but two of the 181 passengers and crew aboard were killed.

Grieving families are increasingly desperate -- and angry -- as they wait for formal identification of the remains of their loved ones, hoping to hold funerals and properly mourn.

"I apologise deeply... but the extent of the damage to the bodies is profound," an official told families at a briefing Monday, trying to explain the immense hurdles facing workers trying to recover remains while also preserving crash-site evidence.

"There are many cases in which arms and legs have been severed," he said, his words causing cries of shock and horror among the waiting families.

Using finger prints and DNA analysis, authorities have identified 146 of the victims, and are working hard on the 33 still to be verified.

Related Topics

Thailand Jeju South Korea Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

15 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

15 minutes ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

30 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

30 minutes ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

2 hours ago
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

2 hours ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

2 hours ago
 EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

2 hours ago

More Stories From World