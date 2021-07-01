An animal rights group objected on Thursday to a planned auction of live wild boars caught on one of the estates of Italy's president

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :An animal rights group objected on Thursday to a planned auction of live wild boars caught on one of the estates of Italy's president.

The capture of wild boars on the grounds of Castelporziano in southwestern Rome is scheduled to begin August 1.

The wildlife management programme has captured 852 wild boars on average over the past six seasons, according to the presidency's secretary general, which last month announced the call for bids, as it has in recent years.

The auction highlights "how the Presidency of the Republic still resorts to unethical administrative procedures in which animals are considered mere objects," the International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA) wrote in a statement.

Wild boars are often seen within the sprawling confines of Rome, venturing out from wooded areas, attracted by heaps of uncollected rubbish in overflowing bins.

After being captured throughout the grounds of Castelporziano, which extends over 59 square kilometres (23 square miles) and includes ancient forests and a wide range of flora and fauna, the wild boars will be sold alive.

The auction is a call for bids from registered pig farmers who will be able to take away the captured wild boars, paying 110 Euros ($130) for adults, 60 euros for younger boars and eight euros for babies, the secretary general said.

They will then "transport the animals captured from the estate to their (processing) plants, and then make them end up on the plate," wrote OIPA, calling it a "sad end" for the wild animals.

"We ask that President Sergio Mattarella put an end to these auctions," said OIPA's Rita Corboli, saying a sterilisation programme could be implemented to control the wild boar population instead.

OIPA called for "ethical management" of wildlife on land belonging to the public, "the vast majority of whom are against hunting and, we imagine, also against the capture of live animals for auction."Similar auctions have taken place in recent months within parks of Lazio, the region that encompasses Rome.

Coldiretti, Italy's main agricultural lobby, estimates there are two million wild boars in Italy, and that their increasing numbers have caused traffic accidents and damage to crops.