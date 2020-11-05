UrduPoint.com
Animal Rights NGO Calls on EU to Close All Mink Farms After Mutant COVID Outbreak

The recent developments have demonstrated that fur farming is not only cruel, but also poses a threat to the health of the European population, as minks can infect people with mutated novel coronavirus strains, CEO of animal rights NGO Eurogroup for Animals Reineke Hameleers said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The recent developments have demonstrated that fur farming is not only cruel, but also poses a threat to the health of the European population, as minks can infect people with mutated novel coronavirus strains, CEO of animal rights NGO Eurogroup for Animals Reineke Hameleers said on Thursday.

The Danish authorities have decided to cull up to 17 million farmed minks in the country due to concerns over the spread of the mutated virus, which can render the COVID-19 vaccines useless. Denmark has registered 12 people who contracted the mutated strain.

"We call on the European Commission to urge Member States to follow the Dutch example: closing permanently all mink farms.

As millions of animals would unfortunately be culled, we also call on the EC to monitor that this is done humanely, and according to the requirements of the EU legislation," Hameleers said in a published statement.

Apart from Denmark, which is the world's biggest producer of mink fur, COVID-19 cases have been detected at mink farms in the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy earlier this year. The authorities in both countries also responded by launching a policy of animal culling at infected farms.

