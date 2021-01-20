Animal Tests Indicate Pregnancy Not Contraindication to Sputnik V Vaccine - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Animal tests have not shown so far that pregnancy is a contraindication for immunization with the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Gamaleya research center deputy director Denis Logunov said on Wednesday.

"The virus does not have a genotoxic effect, does not have generative toxicity ... therefore, basically, there are no restrictions for pregnant women. As for research, whether such a trial has been conducted in the human population, certainly, it has not been conducted. What I say is the data that is being obtained in animal [tests], so in this regard, the vaccine has proved to be very good," Logunov told an online conference, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The researcher still recommends planning pregnancy two to three months after vaccination, so that all possible inoculation-related inflammatory processes in the body end by that time.

He also recalled that there is so far no authorization for the vaccine use on children, noting that such a study will be conducted by the end of the year.