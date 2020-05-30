UrduPoint.com
Animals Vaccinated For COVID-19 Show No Negative Side-Effects - Vector Research Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

Animals Vaccinated for COVID-19 Show No Negative Side-Effects - Vector Research Center

Animals that received inoculations for COVID-19 infection as part of vaccine trials have showed positive reaction to the shots and no negative side-effects, Rinat Maksyutov, head of Russia's Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology, said

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Animals that received inoculations for COVID-19 infection as part of vaccine trials have showed positive reaction to the shots and no negative side-effects, Rinat Maksyutov, head of Russia's Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology, said.

"As part of laboratory tests, lower primates were also infected with the new coronavirus ...

they are modeling this infection the same way as humans. There have been many asymptomatic cases ... After vaccination there have been no temperature rises, and we also did not observe any negative reactions. They all bore the effects of our vaccines in a very good way," Maksyutov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to the scientist, clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19 are expected to begin in late June or early July and be completed in mid-September.

