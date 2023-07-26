Anita Anand Leaves National Defense for Treasury Board in Trudeau Cabinet Shuffle

Anita Anand, who had served as Minister of National Defense since 2021, has now been appointed as the new President of the Treasury Board in today's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cabinet shuffle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Anita Anand, who had served as Minister of National Defense since 2021, has now been appointed as the new President of the Treasury board in today's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cabinet shuffle.

"I, Indira Anita Anand do solemnly and sincerely promise and swear that I will truly and faithfully, and to the best of my skill and knowledge, execute the powers and trust reposed in me as President of the Treasure Board," Anand said in a swearing-in ceremony presided by Governor General Mary Simons at Rideau Hall.

Anand was elected for the first time as Member of Parliament for the city of Oakville, Ontario in 2019. She first served as Minister of Public Services and Procurement and later became Minister of National Defense in October 2021.

Her arrival at the Defense portfolio happened as the institution was riddled with controversies for which Anand was tasked with initiating and supervising major changes in the Canadian military, notably when it came to changing the culture of sexual harassment in the military.

Since February 2022, after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, Anand also oversaw Canada's military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the use of C$1.

5 billion in military assistance allocated by the country's budgets to Kiev.

Notably, under Anand, Canada provided Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, M777 Howitzer systems, Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs), Senator Armoured Vehicles and National Advanced Surface to Air Systems (NASAMS), with all their associated ammunition and related maintenance equipment.

Anand will be replaced by Bill Blair, who until today oversaw the Emergency Preparedness portfolio, notably tasked with organizing the fight against the raging wildfires in what has been declared the worst wildfire season in Canadian history.

Blair has been an elected Member of Parliament for Scarborough Southwest, Ontario since 2015. Besides serving as Minister of Emergency Preparedness, he also served as President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Public Safety, and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trudeau announced major changes to his Cabinet of Ministers, retaining a total of 38 ministers and welcoming seven new members, while keeping an equal number of men and women.