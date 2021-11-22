UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:22 PM

Ankara Accuses Athens of Playing Victim, Creating Tensions in Bilateral Relations

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Greece on Monday of playing the victim card on the international arena and intentionally worsening bilateral relations with Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has accused Greece on Monday of playing the victim card on the international arena and intentionally worsening bilateral relations with Turkey.

"They (Greece) are trying to portray themselves as the victim and Turkey as the aggressor. However, history and ongoing developments clearly show that it is them who are adopting an expansionist and aggressive policy," Akar was quoted as saying by Kathimerini newspaper.

The minister also claimed that Greece has repeatedly made provocative and aggressive gestures towards Turkey "in order to draw attention to itself," which creates additional tensions in relations between the two countries.

For decades Greece has been at odds with Turkey over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus and illegal migration.

In October, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt condemned Turkey's drilling for gas in other countries' exclusive economic zones, as well as "provocations" along the Greek continental shelf, including violations of the country's airspace and territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, and called on Ankara to respect international law.

