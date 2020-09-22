UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Accuses EU Of Using Double Standards By Sanctioning Turkish Company Over Libya

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:14 PM

Ankara Accuses EU of Using Double Standards by Sanctioning Turkish Company Over Libya

The European Union demonstrates double standards by including the Turkish vessel operator Avrasya Shipping in its sanctions list on Libya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The European Union demonstrates double standards by including the Turkish vessel operator Avrasya Shipping in its sanctions list on Libya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

On Monday, the European Council decided to impose sanctions upon two people and three entities, including Avrasya Shipping, for human rights abuses in Libya and UN arms embargo violations. According to the EU, the operator's Cirkin vessel has been linked to the transportation of military supplies to Libya in May and June.

"The inclusion of a Turkish maritime transportation company within the list of sanctions in connection with Libya at today's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council holds no value whatsoever vis-à-vis Turkey," the press release said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the EU's Operation Irini aimed at fully enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya through the use of maritime, aerial and satellite assets rewards the leader of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, and punishes the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord.

"While Turkey's humanitarian aid to the legitimate government is labelled as a violation of the embargo, the fact that the countries, UAE in particular, and companies, which ship arms to the putchist Haftar by land and air in contravention to the resolutions of UNSC, are overlooked, is a clear indication of the partial stance of the EU.

Instead of taking a stand on the side of international legitimacy, it is evident that the EU insists on maintaining its double-standards as demonstrated with Operation Irini, which rewards the aggressor," the press release added.

In June, following a standoff between Turkish and French ships in the Mediterranean, the French Foreign Ministry said that the main obstacle for the peace process in Libya was the breach of the arms embargo by Turkey, while President Emmanuel Macron slammed Turkey, which backs the Tripoli-based administration, for playing a dangerous game in this North African country. The French leader subsequently called for sanctions against foreign powers involved in the Libyan conflict, adding that it is "necessary to obtain a ceasefire and begin a real dynamic towards a political solution to the Libyan conflict."

Related Topics

Army United Nations Turkey European Union UAE Company Libya May June Government

Recent Stories

Baldia Town Tragedy:  Two sentenced to death, fou ..

13 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Kingdom&#039 ..

14 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Saudi King on N ..

14 minutes ago

Basic Rock Climbing training will start from Sept ..

31 seconds ago

Lebanon's Aoun Urges Globe to Help Return Syrian R ..

33 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.