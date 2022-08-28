UrduPoint.com

Ankara Accuses Greece Of Pursuing Turkish Aircraft With S-300 Defense System - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ankara Accuses Greece of Pursuing Turkish Aircraft With S-300 Defense System - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Greece has deployed an S-300 air defense system to pursue the F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force Command performing a reconnaissance mission, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry.

According to the sources cited by the broadcaster, the F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force Command were pursued in August by Greece during duty flights in international airspace in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean with Russian air defense system S-300, stationed on the island of Crete. The S-300 missile tracking radar recorded guidance of a surface-to-air missile at an F-16 that was on a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet west of Rhodes Island.

Despite the hostile actions, the aircraft completed the planned tasks and safely returned to their airbases, the report read.

