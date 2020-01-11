UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Accuses Paris Of Sabotaging Turkey-Russia Ceasefire Initiative In Libya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Ankara Accuses Paris of Sabotaging Turkey-Russia Ceasefire Initiative in Libya

France is trying to sabotage the joint Moscow-Ankara peace initiative in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) France is trying to sabotage the joint Moscow-Ankara peace initiative in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a ceasefire starting midnight January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations.

"Some countries are trying to intercept the call by the presidents of Turkey and Russia for a truce in Libya.

France is trying to sabotage any initiative to which it itself is not related. They constantly support illegal groups, including by providing military support and thus causing continued chaos in Libya," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Libyan crisis has taken a new turn after Turkey decided to send troops to the North African country to help the Tripoli-based government in the fight against the rival Libyan National Army, controlling the east of the country.

Related Topics

Army Russia Turkey France Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan January All Government

Recent Stories

Hamid Karazai meets Nawaz sharif in London

1 minute ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army ..

12 minutes ago

Preparations afoot to hold next edition of South A ..

3 minutes ago

4 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Iran jet admission 'important first step': UK Prim ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.