Ankara Accuses Paris of Sabotaging Turkey-Russia Ceasefire Initiative in Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) France is trying to sabotage the joint Moscow-Ankara peace initiative in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a ceasefire starting midnight January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations.

"Some countries are trying to intercept the call by the presidents of Turkey and Russia for a truce in Libya.

France is trying to sabotage any initiative to which it itself is not related. They constantly support illegal groups, including by providing military support and thus causing continued chaos in Libya," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Libyan crisis has taken a new turn after Turkey decided to send troops to the North African country to help the Tripoli-based government in the fight against the rival Libyan National Army, controlling the east of the country.