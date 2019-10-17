UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Achieved All Goals In Talks With Washington On Syria - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Ankara Achieved All Goals in Talks With Washington on Syria - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Turkey received all desired results in negotiations with the United States on Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara that lasted more than 4 hours.

The parties agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to  facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' militia to a distance of 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) from the border with Turkey.

"In today's negotiations we got what we wanted. The US has accepted the importance of creating a security zone. We have reached a full agreement. They accepted our concern. We agreed that the forces of the Syrian Kurds will surrender their heavy weapons and their fortifications will be destroyed," Cavusoglu said.

