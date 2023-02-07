Ankara Allocates Over $5Bln to Eliminate Consequences of Earthquake - Erdogan

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Ankara has allocated more than $5 billion to eliminate the consequences of catastrophic earthquakes in the south-east of the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"It was decided to allocate 100 billion liras ($5.

3 billion) to our departments to eliminate the consequences of the disaster," Erdogan told a briefing.

Erdogan added that more than 53,000 people are involved in search and rescue operations in the earthquake zone in the country. Emergency services have provided more than 54,000 tents, 102,000 mattresses and other essential items to those affected by the natural disaster.