Ankara Announces Meeting of Technical Delegations of Turkey, Russia, Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Technical delegations of the defense ministries of Turkey, Russia and Syria will hold meetings in the coming days as a continuation of the trilateral format of talks on normalization between Ankara and Damascus, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The first talks in 11 years between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers were held in Russia in December. In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which before this conflict maintained close relations with Damascus, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Since then, Turkey's relations with Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media outlets, have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.

"In the coming days, our technical delegations will hold meetings in continuation of those negotiations (in Moscow). We are doing everything possible to achieve results," Akar said, as quoted by his press service.