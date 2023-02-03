UrduPoint.com

Ankara Announces Meeting Of Technical Delegations Of Turkey, Russia, Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Ankara Announces Meeting of Technical Delegations of Turkey, Russia, Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Technical delegations of the defense ministries of Turkey, Russia and Syria will hold meetings in the coming days as a continuation of the trilateral format of talks on normalization between Ankara and Damascus, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The first talks in 11 years between the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers were held in Russia in December. In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which before this conflict maintained close relations with Damascus, took the side of opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Since then, Turkey's relations with Syria have remained difficult. However, in recent weeks, both sides, as well as some media outlets, have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.

"In the coming days, our technical delegations will hold meetings in continuation of those negotiations (in Moscow). We are doing everything possible to achieve results," Akar said, as quoted by his press service.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Ankara December Media

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

50 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

50 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

50 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

50 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

50 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.