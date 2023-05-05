UrduPoint.com

Ankara Apologizes For Ukrainian Attack On Russian Diplomat At PABSEC - United Russia Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Ankara Apologizes for Ukrainian Attack on Russian Diplomat at PABSEC - United Russia Party

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has apologized to the Russian delegation for the incident that occurred during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara, United Russia political party said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has apologized to the Russian delegation for the incident that occurred during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara, United Russia political party said on Friday.

On Thursday, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik that the Ukrainian delegation attacked a Russian diplomat, Valery Stavitsky, on the sidelines of the PABSEC summit. The Russian embassy in Ankara confirmed the attack later in the day, adding that Stavitsky did not suffer serious injuries and was receiving medical treatment.

"Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has apologized to the Russian delegation for the incident that occurred the day before on the PABSEC platform," United Russia wrote on Telegram.

The party pointed out that Sentop considered the attack on the Russian diplomat an insult to Russia as well as to him personally as the chairman, and disrespect to the organization as a whole.

The PABSEC was established in 1993 on the initiative of Russia and Turkey. It includes delegations from the parliaments of 13 countries � Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine. Observer status is held by the parliaments of Belarus, Germany, Egypt, Israel, Slovakia, and France, as well as 13 organizations. The chairmanship in the PABSEC for the next six months will pass from Turkey to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack National Assembly Israel Ukraine Russia Turkey Egypt France Germany Armenia Ankara Azerbaijan Albania Bulgaria Belarus Georgia Romania Serbia Slovakia Moldova Macedonia Greece From

Recent Stories

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature rema ..

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature remains high, says experts at SCRF ..

3 minutes ago
 Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent ..

Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent and entertainment

3 minutes ago
 JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels ..

JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels for Black Sea Grain Exports - ..

4 minutes ago
 Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich o ..

Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich on Charges of Justifying Terror ..

5 minutes ago
 Special children deserve attention of all segments ..

Special children deserve attention of all segments of society: CM

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, ..

Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, prosperity of province: Babar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.