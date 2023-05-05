Ankara Apologizes for Ukrainian Attack on Russian Diplomat at PABSEC - United Russia Party

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has apologized to the Russian delegation for the incident that occurred during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara, United Russia political party said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has apologized to the Russian delegation for the incident that occurred during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) summit in Ankara, United Russia political party said on Friday.

On Thursday, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik that the Ukrainian delegation attacked a Russian diplomat, Valery Stavitsky, on the sidelines of the PABSEC summit. The Russian embassy in Ankara confirmed the attack later in the day, adding that Stavitsky did not suffer serious injuries and was receiving medical treatment.

"Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has apologized to the Russian delegation for the incident that occurred the day before on the PABSEC platform," United Russia wrote on Telegram.

The party pointed out that Sentop considered the attack on the Russian diplomat an insult to Russia as well as to him personally as the chairman, and disrespect to the organization as a whole.

The PABSEC was established in 1993 on the initiative of Russia and Turkey. It includes delegations from the parliaments of 13 countries � Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine. Observer status is held by the parliaments of Belarus, Germany, Egypt, Israel, Slovakia, and France, as well as 13 organizations. The chairmanship in the PABSEC for the next six months will pass from Turkey to Ukraine.