Ankara-Backed Presidential Candidate Leading In Northern Cyprus Runoff Election - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Ankara-backed Prime Minister Ersin Tatar is breaking ahead in the second round of the presidential election in unrecognized Northern Cyprus, media reported on Sunday.

Tatar, who enjoys the active support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has garnered 50.

97 percent of the vote with 413 polling stations counted out of 738 in total, Greek news portal Ekathimerini reported citing sources.

Incumbent President Mustafa Akinci, a pro-reunification moderate, so far accounts for 49.03 percent of the votes.

Voter turnout has surpassed the first round with 61 percent heading to the polls as opposed to 59 percent of the electorate voting last week.

