Ankara Bans All Warships From Passing Its Straits Since Last February - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Ankara has not issued a single permit for the passage of warships through the straits of Dardanelles and Bosporus since February 2022 as required under the Montreux Convention.

"Turkey strictly observes the Montreux Convention.

In accordance with it, we have not issued a single permit for the passage of warships through the Turkish straits," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 and allowed Turkey to close the straits to all warships in times of military conflicts and to permit merchant ships free passage.

On February 25, 2022, the Turkish authorities closed the straits to warships and announced strict compliance with the Convention in connection with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.