ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Armenia's deadly rocket attack on the Azerbaijani city of Barda on Wednesday, calling it a "war crime."

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said earlier in the day that at least 19 people were killed and 60 were injured as a result of Armenia's attack on Barda with the use of the banned cluster Smerch munitions. The accusations come after a Tuesday attack on the village of Qarayusifli in Barda region killed four people and injured another 14.

"After yesterday's brutal attack, Armenia launched a new vile attack on civilians in the city of Barda, which is outside the conflict zone in Azerbaijan ... The Armenian leadership, which resorts to any means not to leave the occupied territory, is losing its mind and conscience.

This last attack took its place on the list of war crimes committed by Armenia," the ministry said in a statement, calling on the OSCE Minsk Group cochairs to respond to this attack.

Press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan denied Baku's accusations of an attack being carried out on Azerbaijani territory outside the conflict zone.

On September 27, fighting started in Azerbaijan's breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of unleashing hostilities. The international community urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations. A new US-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third since the outbreak of hostilities, entered into force at 8 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Monday.