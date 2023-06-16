Ankara Calls for Improving Migrants' Living Conditions After Shipwreck Off Greek Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the international community on Friday to urgently address the improvement of the living conditions of people who resort to irregular migration, after a deadly accident involving a migrant boat in the Mediterranean.

"Improving living conditions of migrants and refugees and bringing lasting solutions to their challenges is our collective duty and responsibility. This tragic incident has once again demonstrated the obligation of the international community to urgently find solutions to this matter," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"This tragedy in the Mediterranean would neither be the first nor the last.

It is not possible to prevent such tragedies without eliminating the root causes of irregular migration. Any counter solution to this approach would only exacerbate the suffering of migrants and refugees, as well as increase death tolls at sea," the statement added.

On Wednesday, a fishing boat carrying migrants sank in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. Following a large-scale search and rescue operation, 78 people were reported to have been killed in the shipwreck and 100 rescued.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying at least 400 migrants, while the survivors estimated that 700 migrants had been on board.