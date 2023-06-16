UrduPoint.com

Ankara Calls For Improving Migrants' Living Conditions After Shipwreck Off Greek Coast

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Ankara Calls for Improving Migrants' Living Conditions After Shipwreck Off Greek Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the international community on Friday to urgently address the improvement of the living conditions of people who resort to irregular migration, after a deadly accident involving a migrant boat in the Mediterranean.

"Improving living conditions of migrants and refugees and bringing lasting solutions to their challenges is our collective duty and responsibility. This tragic incident has once again demonstrated the obligation of the international community to urgently find solutions to this matter," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"This tragedy in the Mediterranean would neither be the first nor the last.

It is not possible to prevent such tragedies without eliminating the root causes of irregular migration. Any counter solution to this approach would only exacerbate the suffering of migrants and refugees, as well as increase death tolls at sea," the statement added.

On Wednesday, a fishing boat carrying migrants sank in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. Following a large-scale search and rescue operation, 78 people were reported to have been killed in the shipwreck and 100 rescued.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying at least 400 migrants, while the survivors estimated that 700 migrants had been on board.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Italy Libya From Refugee

Recent Stories

Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changin ..

Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changing name spelling on Instagram

2 minutes ago
 DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

1 hour ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

1 hour ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

3 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.