Ankara Calls For Restraint To Avoid Escalation Of Tensions Ahead Of NATO-Russia Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Ankara urges the sides not to aggravate the situation and refrain from any provocative behavior ahead of the NATO-Russia meeting, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

Next week, Russia and the United States will hold another round of dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and consultations within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna.

"At the moment, tensions are high... We stand for peace and solution of problems through negotiations. We urge the sides not to escalate the situation, refrain from any provocative behavior or behavior that may be perceived as provocative. This is our sincere position on the matter," Akar was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency.

