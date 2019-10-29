UrduPoint.com
Ankara Calls For Returning Foreign Fighters From Syria To Countries Of Origin - Ambassador

Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

Ankara Calls for Returning Foreign Fighters From Syria to Countries of Origin - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Turkey is confident that foreign nationals fighting alongside terrorists in Syria must return to their countries of origin, Turkey's Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are convinced that the return of all foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin would be the only sustainable solution," the ambassador said.

He further noted that since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Turkey has spearheaded the defense of territorial integrity and political unity of Syria on various multilateral platforms.

"Turkey is the only country to conduct direct ground fights against Daesh [Islamic State, IS, banned in Russia], so the Daesh terrorists' fate is of paramount significance to Turkey," he said, adding that the Turkish authorities had arrested 234 fighters of the terrorist group so far.

According to a report by the European Council on Foreign Relations, a total of more than 40,000 people, including 5,000 fighters from Europe, traveled to join IS since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011. While the council states that returning IS supporters to Europe is the best way to ensure that they can be tried and reintegrated, most EU nations refuse to take the recruits back, saying that they should be prosecuted overseas in Syria and Iraq, where they committed their crimes. ��

