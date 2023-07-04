Open Menu

Ankara Calls On Israel To Immediately Stop Attacks On Palestinians In Jenin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday condemned Israel's operation in the West Bank town of Jenin and called on Israel to end its attacks on Palestinians as soon as possible

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday condemned Israel's operation in the West Bank town of Jenin and called on Israel to end its attacks on Palestinians as soon as possible.

"The attacks on our innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters must stop as soon as possible. We condemned the Israeli attack in the strongest possible terms. Like Turkey and Jordan, we will continue our efforts to bring calm to the region," Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Ankara.

Israel launched a ground and air assault on a sprawling refugee camp in Jenin on Sunday night to flush out Palestinian militants and destroy their infrastructure. Palestinian health officials said 10 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the attack.

Israeli security forces reportedly found and confiscated an improvised rocket launcher, weapons and ammunition during the operation. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Maria Michelson told RIA Novosti that the operation could take hours or even days to achieve its goals.

