Ankara Calls on NATO to Set Unified Approach to Protection of Member States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) NATO should establish a unified approach to all of its member states on the issue of protection from external threats, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, four senior NATO officials were cited by Reuters as saying that Turkey refuses to support the NATO collective defense in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland against an alleged Russian threat unless Ankara itself receives adequate support from the allies in its fight against the Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

"Turkey is not opposing NATO's plans for the Baltic states, but what is needed for them is also needed for us.

NATO needs to adapt to the new environment so that we, its allies, can be protected from the threats we face. There will be no unity if some countries oppose issues, which others are concerned by," the minister told reporters.

Commenting on Turkey's refusal to support the alliance's collective defense in the Baltic region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the bloc had the capability to protect all of its members.