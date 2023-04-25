UrduPoint.com

Ankara Calls Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran Defense Chiefs Meeting In Moscow 'Constructive'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran in Moscow was held in a constructive atmosphere, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran have discussed ways to strengthen security in Syria and the normalization of the Syria-Turkey relations at a meeting in Moscow.

"Following the meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere, the importance of continuing meetings in a quadrilateral format for establishing and maintaining stability in Syria and the region as a whole was stressed," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministers discussed concrete steps to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus.

"During the meeting, the following issues were discussed ” strengthening the security situation in Syria, concrete steps that can be taken to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria, the fight against terrorist organizations and extremist groups in all their forms on the territory of Syria, the intensification of efforts to return Syrian refugees to their homeland," the ministry added.

