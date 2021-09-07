Ankara Communicates With Damascus on Security Issues - Cavusoglu

Turkey is in contact with Syrian authorities on security issues, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that political dialogue is out of the question

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkey is in contact with Syrian authorities on security issues, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that political dialogue is out of the question.

"There is a regime in Syria that is not recognized internationally.

Therefore, there is no question of conducting direct political negotiations with them. However, there are questions about security, the fight against terrorism, and the necessary negotiations are being conducted at the level of special services, intelligence, this is normal," Cavusoglu told the NTV broadcaster.