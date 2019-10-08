Ankara Completes Preparation for Military Operation in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Ankara has completed preparations for the expected military operation in the northern Syria.

"Creation of a safe zone and a peaceful corridor is necessary to ensure the security of Syrians, it will contribute to the stability and tranquility of our region. The general staff of the Turkish Armed Forces will never allow the creation of a terrorist corridor on our borders. Preparations for the operation are completed," the statement said.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters.

Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

While the United States had backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.