UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Completes Preparation For Military Operation In Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:30 AM

Ankara Completes Preparation for Military Operation in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Ankara has completed preparations for the expected military operation in the northern Syria.

"Creation of a safe zone and a peaceful corridor is necessary to ensure the security of Syrians, it will contribute to the stability and tranquility of our region. The general staff of the Turkish Armed Forces will never allow the creation of a terrorist corridor on our borders. Preparations for the operation are completed," the statement said.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters.

Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

While the United States had backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey White House Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan May Border Sunday From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

4 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

4 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.