Ankara Condemns Armed Attack on Turkish Red Crescent Worker in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara has condemned the armed attack in Yemen that left a member of the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) with injuries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Ankara has condemned the armed attack in Yemen that left a member of the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) with injuries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The TRCS on Tuesday first reported that one of its workers was attacked by unknown gunmen in the city of Aden on October 19. In the press release, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that it hoped those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

"We strongly condemn the armed attack on Turkish Red Crescent Society worker Ali Can Budak in Aden, Yemen. We expect that the perpetrators of this treacherous attack against the Turkish Red Crescent, which is selflessly working to alleviate the suffering brought to the friendly and fraternal people of Yemen, will be caught and brought to justice," the Foreign Ministry said.

Officials in Ankara also wished Budak a speedy recovery from his injuries, the ministry said.

A civil war fought between the government and the Houthi rebels has raged on since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early clashes.