UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Condemns Non-Recognition By EU Of Turkey-Libya Maritime Border Memorandum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Ankara Condemns Non-Recognition by EU of Turkey-Libya Maritime Border Memorandum

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement condemning the decision of the European Union to not recognize the recently signed Turkish-Libyan memorandum on delineation of maritime borders in the Mediterranean and described it as an example of double standards.

Earlier in the day, the European Council issued a statement in which it condemned the Turkish-Libyan memorandum on maritime delimitation in the Mediterranean as violating sovereign rights of third countries, namely Greece and Cyprus, and confirmed its full solidarity with the latter two.

"This decision of the European Council is yet another instance of Greece abusing the notion of EU solidarity as a pretext to promote its extreme nationalist theses that contradict international law and justice. The EU has no jurisdiction over maritime delineation, neither is it an international court to come up with assessments of a memorandum signed between Turkey and Libya," the statement read.

The Turkish ministry further described the EU's stance as "an example of double standards by which the EU has ignored the usurpation of the Libyan continental shelf by Greece."

"This will not make us give up on protecting the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots in the Mediterranean," the statement stressed.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border between them, which runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

The memorandum appears to deepen the existing criticism of Turkey by Europe as Ankara continues its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters of the Mediterranean. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves, and Turkey and Cyprus both claim their right to drill for natural resources.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey European Union Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece November Border Government Court

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

1 hour ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.