Ankara Condemns Seizure of Turkish Merchant Vessel by LNA Forces - Foreign Ministry

Ankara strongly condemns the recent seizure of a Turkish merchant vessel by the naval forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and calls on the group to desist from any action that could undermine Turkey's interests in Libya, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Ankara strongly condemns the recent seizure of a Turkish merchant vessel by the naval forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and calls on the group to desist from any action that could undermine Turkey's interests in Libya, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the LNA's navy intercepted the Turkish Al Mabrouka ship on the way to the Libyan port of Misrata after it entered the North African country's territorial waters. According to Turkey, the vessel was transporting medical products. LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari has said that the vessel with 17 people aboard, among them nine Turkish citizens, was stopped near the eastern port of Derna.

"We learned that a Turkish vessel with a Turkish crew sailing under a Jamaican flag was detained by the so-called Libyan National Army, owned by putschist Haftar.

We strongly condemn this action. Immediate steps must be taken so that the vessel can continue to move as planned. We are reminding that threats to Turkish interests in Libya will have serious consequences," the ministry said in a press release.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), while the eastern part is controlled by the LNA. Turkey and Qatar support the GNA, while Egypt and the United Arab Emirates back their rivals.