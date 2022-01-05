Ankara Confirms Turkish, Armenian Representatives Will Meet in Moscow on January 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that special representatives from Ankara and Yerevan will meet in Moscow on January 14 to discuss normalization of ties.

"The first meeting between the Special Representatives of Turkiye and Armenia will be held in Moscow on 14 January 2022," the ministry said in a statement.