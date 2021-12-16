Ankara Considering Requests of Airlines for Launching Istanbul-Yerevan Flights - Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Ankara is considering the requests of Turkish and Armenian airlines for launching flights from Istanbul to Yerevan and vice versa, the decision can be made in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

"Airlines' applications are reviewed by the Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Turkey. In principle, the attitude of the Turkish side to the issue is positive. In the coming days, it will be determined which of the companies will be able to fly this route," Cavusoglu� told reporters, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.