UrduPoint.com

Ankara Considering Requests Of Airlines For Launching Istanbul-Yerevan Flights - Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:25 AM

Ankara Considering Requests of Airlines for Launching Istanbul-Yerevan Flights - Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Ankara is considering the requests of Turkish and Armenian airlines for launching flights from Istanbul to Yerevan and vice versa, the decision can be made in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Ankara is considering the requests of Turkish and Armenian airlines for launching flights from Istanbul to Yerevan and vice versa, the decision can be made in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"Airlines' applications are reviewed by the Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Turkey. In principle, the attitude of the Turkish side to the issue is positive. In the coming days, it will be determined which of the companies will be able to fly this route," Cavusoglu� told reporters, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Related Topics

Turkey Yerevan Ankara Istanbul From

Recent Stories

Italian Firms Expect to Understand Investment Pros ..

Italian Firms Expect to Understand Investment Prospects in Russia at Talks in Ja ..

53 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler greets King of Bahrain on National Day

Ajman Ruler greets King of Bahrain on National Day

11 minutes ago
 RPT - Russian Citizen Danchenko's Defense Asks Cou ..

RPT - Russian Citizen Danchenko's Defense Asks Court to Delay Trial From April t ..

56 seconds ago
 Italian Business Community Counts on Virtual Meeti ..

Italian Business Community Counts on Virtual Meeting With Putin in Jan - Commerc ..

57 seconds ago
 Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zirco ..

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile at Coastal Target - ..

59 seconds ago
 "I never paid for Bani Gala," Tareen rejects Wajih ..

"I never paid for Bani Gala," Tareen rejects Wajihuddin's allegations

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.