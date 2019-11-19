UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Contributed To Elimination Of IS Leader Al-Baghdadi - Turkish Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Ankara Contributed to Elimination of IS Leader Al-Baghdadi - Turkish Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that the elimination of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, also known as ISIS, banned in Russia), became possible after his confidant, detained in Ankara, pointed to the leader's location.

In October, US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of Al-Baghdadi in the course of a special operation carried out by US Navy Seals in the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib.

"We caught Ithavi who was close to Al-Baghdadi and handed him over to Iraq, and he showed where the terrorists' leader was," Cavusoglu said on Monday, during a meeting with Turkish lawmakers.

Earlier this month, Turkish authorities detained 25 relatives of Al-Baghdadi as part of an investigation into the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group. According to Turkey's prosecutor's office, four of the detainees were accused of participating in the activities of an armed terrorist organization.

The arrests happened nearly two weeks after Turkish-backed militia in Syria announced they had caught Al-Baghdadi's sister, Rasmiya Awad, and handed her over to Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Iraq Trump Idlib Ankara October

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

50 minutes ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.