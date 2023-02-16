UrduPoint.com

Ankara Discussed With NATO Possibility Of Considering Finland's Application Separately

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ankara Discussed With NATO Possibility of Considering Finland's Application Separately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara had discussed with a number of NATO members the possibility of considering Finland's accession protocol to join the alliance separately.

"We have discussed with a number of NATO member countries the issue of considering Finland's application separately," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Turkey.

Ankara does not yet see decisive steps from Sweden to fulfill its membership obligations, while Ankara has no complaints toward Finland, according to the minister.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland From

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

1 hour ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

2 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.