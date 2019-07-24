Ankara Dissatisfied With New US Proposal on Safe Zone in Syria - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Ankara is not satisfied with a new US proposal on setting up a safe zone in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Ankara is not satisfied with a new US proposal on setting up a safe zone in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

A US delegation arrived in Ankara on Monday. The delegation is headed by US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, who has already held talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

"The new proposal of the United States on a safe zone in Syria is not on the level that can satisfy us. We are out of patience, this issue must be solved as soon as possible, with no delays. If no agreement has been reached, we will do what needs to be done ourselves," Cavusoglu told a press conference.

The foreign minister added that the composition of the Syrian constitutional committee could be announced in the next few days.