Ankara, EU To Hold Political Dialogue On Turkey's Accession On May 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Ankara and the European Union will hold a political dialogue on Turkey's accession to the EU at the level of political directors on May 31, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"The Turkey-European Union Political Dialogue Meeting at political directors level will be held on 31 May 2022 in Ankara," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakci and Deputy Minister Ambassador Sedat Onal. The EU will be represented by Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU's external action service, and Maciej Popowski, the director general for European Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

During the meeting, the sides are expected to discuss prospects of Turkey's accession to the EU, exchange views on the state of relations between Ankara and the EU, and discuss regional and international issues.

Turkey signed the Ankara Agreement, or the Agreement Creating an Association Between the Republic of Turkey and the European Economic Community (EEC, the predecessor of the EU), in 1963 and applied for full membership in 1987. However, the negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU began only in 2005 with only 16 chapters out of 35 necessary to complete the accession process being opened so far.

In early 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a refugee deal, which was to accelerate the accession process and allow for visa-free travel between Turkey and the Union. But negotiations have been stalling since 2016 after the EU accused Ankara of human rights violations and non-observance of the rule of law in the country.

