ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Ankara expects Interpol to provide active support to facilitate the extradition of members of the Gulen movement (FETO) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered terrorists in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We expect cooperation on ordinary crimes to be exhibited in the fight against terrorism as well. We expect strong solidarity in the extradition of FETO fugitives and separatist organization ringleaders to our country. Let's not forget that every crime that goes unpunished will make the perpetrator more emboldened. Terrorists, who murder innocents, including women, children, the elderly and civil servants working to strengthen democracy, should not be allowed to walk around waving their arms," Erdogan said in a video message at the 89th Interpol General Assembly meeting hosted by Istanbul.

He noted that 64 people accused of organized crime, murders, drug trafficking, rape and robbery have been extradited to Turkey since the beginning of 2021.

Erdogan added that FETO and PKK are not the only threats in the region, already plagued by conflicts taking place in bordering Syria and Iraq.

"Turkey has been one of the countries most affected by the conflicts, especially in our neighbors Syria and Iraq.

We are currently hosting a total of 5 million refugees, 3.6 million of whom are Syrians, who have been forced to migrate from their country for various reasons. We are in an intense and determined struggle against all forms of terrorism, from Daesh (Islamic State, terrorist oprganization, banned in Russia) to FETO, from PKK to other bloody structures," Erdogan said.

The Turkish government accuses the Gulen movement of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Since then, 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and about 150,000 public officers and military personnel fired or suspended from work. Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the United States since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.

The military conflict between Turkey and PKK began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in the last four decades in 2015. PKK military bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are being targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Erdogan has said that since July 2015, 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country's borders. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 military personnel.