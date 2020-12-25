UrduPoint.com
Ankara Expects New Opportunities In Relations With EU, UK After Brexit Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:53 PM

Ankara Expects New Opportunities in Relations With EU, UK After Brexit Deal

Turkey positively assesses the newly struck Brexit deal, believing that it will give new impetus to its relations with both the EU and the UK, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Turkey positively assesses the newly struck Brexit deal, believing that it will give new impetus to its relations with both the EU and the UK, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Brussels and London reached a trade agreement on Thursday following months of talks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the deal as fair and balanced. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it might not be a "cakeist treaty," but was still "what the country needs at this time."

"Turkey welcomes the deal reached in the negotiations on the future of post-Brexit relations between the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU).

Turkey, having close relations with the UK in all fields, is also an EU candidate country and in customs union with the EU. We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the UK," the press release read.

The ministry went on to note that preparations for signing a Turkish-UK free trade deal had been in the final stage.

