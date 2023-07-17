Ankara Expects Putin to Discuss Grain Deal During Possible Visit to Turkey - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Ankara expects to discuss the grain deal and the issue of facilitating the delivery of Russian food products to countries in need during the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey, a source involved in Black Sea grain initiative negotiations told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that grain deal agreement has de facto been terminated, however Moscow will immediately return to its implementation after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled.

Turkey expects that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his expected visit to Turkey, while Ankara is ready to facilitate the delivery of Russian food to countries in need, the source aid.