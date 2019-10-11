Ankara Expects Solidarity From Allies on North Syria Operation - Turkish Foreign Minister

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Ankara has briefed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on its operation in North Syria and expects "strong solidarity" from the allies, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.
"We gave information about the operation to the secretary general and we re-emphasize our expectation for strong solidarity from our allies," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Stoltenberg.