Ankara Expects Upcoming Talks With Moscow to Result in Lasting Ceasefire in Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Turkey expects the upcoming negotiations with the Russian delegation to result in a lasting ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"Lasting cessation of attacks in Idlib is what we expect from the talks with the Russian delegation," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by NTV broadcaster.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a Russian delegation will arrive in Ankara on Wednesday for a new round of talks on the situation in Idlib, where tensions have escalated recently.