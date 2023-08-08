Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.

A blast hit the port city in western Turkey on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people.

A source in Turkey's Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.

"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility (sabotage) is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.