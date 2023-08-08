Open Menu

Ankara Eyes Sabotage As Cause Of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ankara Eyes Sabotage as Cause of Derince Port Blast, But It Seems Unlikely - Grain Board

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Turkish authorities consider a sabotage version as the cause of an explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province, but it seems unlikely, Turkish Grain board head Ahmet Guldal said on Tuesday.

A blast hit the port city in western Turkey on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people.

A source in Turkey's Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.

"This is a port area, and no one who has not passed security checks can enter there. Whether it is a government employee, an employee or a business owner, they cannot enter. All possibilities, of course, will be evaluated, but this possibility (sabotage) is considered as a weaker one," Guldal said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

Related Topics

Business Turkey All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

11 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

11 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

11 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

11 hours ago
'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

11 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

11 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

11 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

11 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

11 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

11 hours ago

More Stories From World