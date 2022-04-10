Ankara Follows Montreux Convention, Will Block Warships' Entry Into Black Sea - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Turkey will continue to block warships from entering the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

"Turkey will remain committed to the Montreux Convention and will not allow the entry of warships into the Black Sea," Akar said, as quoted by A Haber tv channel.

In March, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey's commitment to the Montreux convention remains unchanged, adding that Ankara will continue to comply with its provisions.

The Montreux Convention of 1936 ensures the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships both in times of peace and war, but regulations may differ by country. The document limits the period of stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states to three weeks. In emergency situations, Turkey has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles.