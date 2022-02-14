Ankara Fully Supports Work of OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Turkey fully supports the activities of the OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, headed by Turkish ambassadors since its inception, is of great importance. We fully support it," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) began its work on March 21, 2014 following Kiev's appeal.

An official from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic told Sputnik earlier that American, British and Danish SMM employees had left the territory of the republic. CNN, citing informed sources, reported that the US administration intended to withdraw its observers from the OSCE mission.