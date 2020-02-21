UrduPoint.com
Ankara Has No Problems With Moscow In Idlib Amid New Tensions - Turkish Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ankara Has No Problems With Moscow in Idlib Amid New Tensions - Turkish Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Ankara has no problems with Moscow amid the new escalation in Syria's Idlib, as the main target of the Turkish armed forces there is the Syrian army, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.

"We will continue negotiations with Russia on Idlib ... We have no problems with Russia, our target is the [Syrian] regime," Akar said in an interview with CNN Turk television.

