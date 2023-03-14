UrduPoint.com

Ankara Highly Appreciates Steps To Extend Grain Deal, Negotiations, Coordination Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ankara Highly Appreciates Steps to Extend Grain Deal, Negotiations, Coordination Underway

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it highly appreciates the steps taken by the parties to extend the grain deal, adding that negotiations and coordination continue.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Moscow does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"The steps taken by the parties to extend the initiative are highly appreciated. At the same time, in accordance with the instructions of our president, (Defense) Minister (Hulusi Akar) continues to negotiate and coordinate with his colleagues, and the relevant departments continue to negotiate and coordinate among themselves in order to continur the activities of the grain initiative," the ministry said in a statement.

