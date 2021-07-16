Ankara Hopes Gulen to Be Extradited Under Biden - Turkish Ambassador

Ankara is in close contact with Washington on the possible extradition of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and hopes it will happen under the Biden administration, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Ankara is in close contact with Washington on the possible extradition of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and hopes it will happen under the Biden administration, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our relevant authorities and agencies are in close cooperation and dialogue with the American authorities, so I hope some day progress is made," Mercan said. "Of course, we want Fethullah Gulen (FETO) and his disciples to be extradited to Turkey... because Turkey and America are allies and we expect, we try to achieve that objective."

The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gulen as FETO which is the acronym for Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization.