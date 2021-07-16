UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Hopes Gulen To Be Extradited Under Biden - Turkish Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:16 AM

Ankara Hopes Gulen to Be Extradited Under Biden - Turkish Ambassador

Ankara is in close contact with Washington on the possible extradition of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and hopes it will happen under the Biden administration, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Ankara is in close contact with Washington on the possible extradition of US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and hopes it will happen under the Biden administration, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our relevant authorities and agencies are in close cooperation and dialogue with the American authorities, so I hope some day progress is made," Mercan said. "Of course, we want Fethullah Gulen (FETO) and his disciples to be extradited to Turkey... because Turkey and America are allies and we expect, we try to achieve that objective."

The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gulen as FETO which is the acronym for Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Washington Progress Ankara United States Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

21 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

2 hours ago

US, Russia Could Exchange Technologies to Reduce E ..

1 minute ago

US to Thoroughly Study Putin's Positive Proposals ..

1 minute ago

AJK polls: Farrukh condemns attack on PTI rally

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.