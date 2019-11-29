UrduPoint.com
Ankara Hopes Russian Upper House Speaker Will Visit Turkey In April - Ambassador To Moscow

Ankara Hopes Russian Upper House Speaker Will Visit Turkey in April - Ambassador to Moscow

Ankara expects Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko to visit Turkey in April 2020 to attend events dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of the nation's parliament, Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Ankara expects Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko to visit Turkey in April 2020 to attend events dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of the nation's parliament, Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar said on Friday.

"In addition, as you have already said, it is planned that events will be held next year dedicated to the establishment of the Turkish parliament. We have heard that Valentina Matviyenko is going to take part in this event," Samsar said at a meeting with Murat Hapsirokov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance.

The ambassador noted the positive dynamics in Turkey-Russia relations that were supported by the significant number of bilateral meetings officials had at various levels.

"Friendly relations between the heads of our countries have a positive impact on all areas of our relations. It is also worth noting the high level of relations between the parliaments of our countries," the diplomat added.

Hapsirokov, on his part, confirmed that Matviyenko's visit was likely to take place.

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey was founded on April 23, 1920.

