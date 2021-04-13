UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Hopes To Change Russia's Assessment Of Safety Of Russians' Recreation In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Ankara Hopes to Change Russia's Assessment of Safety of Russians' Recreation in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca hopes that the Russian authorities might change their approach to assessing the safety of Russians' recreation in the country after the visit of a delegation that will assess the situation on the spot.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the coronavirus response center had made a decision to restrict air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1.

"Yesterday, I spoke twice with the Russian health minister. In the near future, he will send a delegation, and in the resort regions of Antalya, Izmir it will study the situation from the point of view of safe tourism.

I think that after that the approach may be different," Koca told reporters, answering about Russia's decision to significantly limit air traffic with Turkey.

The Turkish Health Ministry reported record number of new coronavirus cases in the country in seven of 10 days through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, near-record daily increases of over 52,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded as well.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Turkey Visit Traffic Antalya Izmir April May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

24 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

54 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

3 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.