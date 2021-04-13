ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca hopes that the Russian authorities might change their approach to assessing the safety of Russians' recreation in the country after the visit of a delegation that will assess the situation on the spot.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the coronavirus response center had made a decision to restrict air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1.

"Yesterday, I spoke twice with the Russian health minister. In the near future, he will send a delegation, and in the resort regions of Antalya, Izmir it will study the situation from the point of view of safe tourism.

I think that after that the approach may be different," Koca told reporters, answering about Russia's decision to significantly limit air traffic with Turkey.

The Turkish Health Ministry reported record number of new coronavirus cases in the country in seven of 10 days through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, near-record daily increases of over 52,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded as well.